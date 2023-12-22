Head to Head Comparison: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 6.51% 17.45% 7.99% Dragonfly Energy -38.41% -190.15% -52.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

91.6% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EnerSys and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.72 billion 1.11 $175.81 million $5.83 17.49 Dragonfly Energy $74.16 million 0.47 -$39.57 million ($0.59) -0.98

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EnerSys and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dragonfly Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.60%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 935.73%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than EnerSys.

Summary

EnerSys beats Dragonfly Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys



EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Dragonfly Energy



Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

