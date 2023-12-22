Head to Head Comparison: CompX International (NYSE:CIX) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompX International and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $158.10 million 1.89 $20.87 million $1.68 14.45 Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.32 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.11

CompX International has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 13.09% 12.79% 11.56% Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares CompX International and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CompX International has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CompX International and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iveda Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 382.16%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than CompX International.

Summary

CompX International beats Iveda Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

