HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RICK. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $611.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

