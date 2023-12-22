Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $50.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

