Gregory N. Henry Sells 4,174 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 4,174 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $96,461.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

