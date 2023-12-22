Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,190 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $65.59 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

