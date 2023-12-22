Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

PANW stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.33. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

