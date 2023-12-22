Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,801 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

