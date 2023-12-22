Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.