Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $261.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.