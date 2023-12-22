Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $21.42 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $942,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

