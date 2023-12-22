Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $450,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.0 %

YOU stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

