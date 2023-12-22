Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.09 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average of $175.47.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
