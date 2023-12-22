Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $122.80 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

