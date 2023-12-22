Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $73.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $83.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.