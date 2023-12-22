Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 680 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.