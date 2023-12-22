Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $83.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

