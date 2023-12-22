Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $173.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.62.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.