Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

GSY opened at $49.78 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

