Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

DIA opened at $373.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $376.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.