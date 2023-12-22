Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

