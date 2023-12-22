Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 158 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $483.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $486.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.21 and its 200 day moving average is $437.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

