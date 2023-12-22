Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 32,783 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

