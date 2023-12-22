Global Lights Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GLACU) Quiet Period To Expire on December 25th

Global Lights Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLACU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 25th. Global Lights Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLACU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Global Lights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.
Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile
