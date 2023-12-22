General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 2.2 %

GM stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.