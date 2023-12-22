General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8,160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,425,000 after buying an additional 735,244 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

