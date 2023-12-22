General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $126.97 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

