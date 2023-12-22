General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $252.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

