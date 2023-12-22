GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 25th (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 25th. GEN Restaurant Group had issued 3,600,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GENK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of GENK stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million.

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,987,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,398,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

