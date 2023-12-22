GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $22.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in GDS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of GDS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.58. GDS has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts expect that GDS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

