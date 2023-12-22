GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $22.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS
GDS Stock Performance
Shares of GDS opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.58. GDS has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts expect that GDS will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
