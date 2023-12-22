FY2025 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Reduced by Analyst

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

