FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of YGR stock opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Insiders have acquired 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

