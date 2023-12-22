FY2024 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Lowered by Analyst

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

TH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at $516,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock worth $128,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

