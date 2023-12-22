FY2024 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Increased by Analyst

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million.
PBH stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
