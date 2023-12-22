FY2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

PII opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

