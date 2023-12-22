FY2024 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

