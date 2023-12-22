FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Issued By Zacks Research

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of O opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

