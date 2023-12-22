Franco-Nevada Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.0 %

FNV opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.