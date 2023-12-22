Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FORA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Forian in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Forian Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FORA opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. Forian has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Forian by 21.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forian by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forian by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Forian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Further Reading

