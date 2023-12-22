FirstService Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.86.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.86. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $166.27.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 39.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

