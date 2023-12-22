First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

