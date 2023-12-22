First International Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First International Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $259.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

