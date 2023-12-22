Finser Mark Sells 4,000 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $810.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

