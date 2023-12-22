Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.07.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$5.85 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 0.9333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiera Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

