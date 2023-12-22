Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,505,000 after buying an additional 3,142,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after buying an additional 2,329,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $75.30 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

