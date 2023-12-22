Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $341,280.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $344,564.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock worth $195,997,433. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $267.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

