Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

