Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,822 shares of company stock valued at $43,829,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBY opened at $75.83 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

