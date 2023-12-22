Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 215 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,511,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,220,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $272.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.33 and a 200-day moving average of $253.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

