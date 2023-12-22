Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $403.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

